300 Star Gerard Butler's Classic Ford Bronco Destroyed in Malibu Wildfire Along With His Home

Over the weekend, we reported on a rare 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 that was saved by California firefighters when its home was set ablaze by the Golden State's devastating wildfires. Another vintage Ford wasn't so lucky. Taking to social media this weekend, actor Gerard Butler posted a shot of himself on Sunday in front of what remains of his Malibu home—and his first-generation Ford Bronco .

Butler's truck, as captured by paparazzi, had been coated in a beautiful powder blue paint job before the raging wildfire north of Los Angeles. In its current state, it's nearly unrecognizable.

Made from 1966 to 1977, the original Bronco was built as a competitor to the Willys CJ-5 Jeep. The two-door truck was powered by a choice of either a 2.8-liter inline-six or a 4.7-liter V-8. The two engines grew to 3.3 and 4.9 liters, respectively, later in its production run. While most restored Broncos of this vintage generally hover around the $80,000 mark judging from a quick glance at AutoTrader, some have demanded upwards of $200,000. A ratty old Ford pickup this was not.

The 300 actor appears to be quite the gearhead, having posted Instagram pictures in the past of himself behind the wheel of a first-generation Corvette and at the helm of a Triumph Bonneville T100.