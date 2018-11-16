Ford Recalls Super Duty, Explorer, Expedition, Two Lincoln SUVs for Various Issues

Ford has announced four safety recalls for various truck and SUV models Friday. These include the Ford Super Duty, Expedition, and Explorer, in addition to the all-new Lincoln Nautilus and Navigator.

The first recall involves the 2018 Ford Explorer with either the 2.3-liter four cylinders or 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engines. Ford claims approximately 160 of the 2018 Explorers may have a misassembled fuel pressure sensors that could result in a fuel tank leak, increasing fire risks. According to the statement, dealers will replace fuel line assemblies in the affected vehicles and no accidents, injuries, or fires have occurred have been reported as a result of this issue. All the affected vehicles were produced at the Chicago Assembly Plant between July 29-31, 2018.

The second recall involves the 2019 Ford Super Duty's transmission casing. Ford has recalled four vehicles for an issue with the transmission casing that is possibly missing material where the park pawl engages with the transmission. This could cause the vehicle to move while in park, increasing injury risk to those in the vicinity. Affected vehicles were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant between Aug. 21-23, 2018.

The third recall is for the 2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, and it involves the second-row bench seats. According to the Blue Oval, approximately 38,000 of the SUVs may be missing J-channel reinforcement brackets in seat's track assembly. A seat missing the J-channel bracket could come unrestrained during a collision and increase the risk of injury.

To fix the issue dealers will inspect the vehicles to determine if one or more of the J-channel brackets are missing, and replace them if they are at no cost to the customer. Ford stated until the vehicle can be serviced, owners should move the seat back to its furthest position away from the front of the vehicle. The affected Expeditions were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant March 14, 2017, through Aug. 18, 2018, and the affected Navigators built between March 31, 2018, and Aug. 18, 2018.

Lastly, the new 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is being recalled to replace the driver side airbag module. Approximately 271 vehicles without adaptive front steering have driver airbag modules with improper injection molded plastic covers that may separate during deployment increasing injury risk. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the mix-up, and dealers will replace the driver airbag module free of cost. The affected vehicles were built at the Oakville Assembly Plant between Oct. 11-19, 2018.