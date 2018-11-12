11-Year-Old Boy Leads Cops on Second High-Speed Chase After Mom Takes Away PlayStation

According to Cleveland.com, the now-11-year-old and his mother got into a heated argument last Sunday night after she confiscated his video games. She then went to bed, but later woke up to discover that her son was missing along with her 2013 Dodge Durango. She also got a call from his incredulous father, who happened to be driving nearby at the time and saw him cruising around in her SUV.

Realizing his cover was blown, the boy reportedly pulled the Durango into the parking lot of an abandoned fire station to hide. Unfortunately for him, a Brooklyn police officer also happened to be passing by at that moment; spotting what he assumed to be a lost or disabled driver, he too pulled in to offer assistance. The boy immediately took off, and the chase was on.

The police reports show it was an incredibly dangerous pursuit. The 11-year-old turned off his lights as he bobbed and weaved through surface street traffic at nearly 90 mph, running stop signs and red lights with abandon. The chase made its way into Cleveland, and which point officers from both the Brooklyn and Parma police departments called it off for safety reasons.