Cadillac Driver Plunges Through Bike Bridge on Mountainside Pedestrian Trail

The driver of a Cadillac DTS plunged through a pedestrian bridge on a Mount Brome trail in Quebec, Canada, leaving them stuck headfirst for hours before local authorities came to rescue them

A bicyclist going back down the mountain came across the stricken Cadillac and its driver and recorded the aftermath while suppressing laughter.

Per a video of the aftermath posted to Facebook, the bicyclist tells the driver that they're not supposed to be up there before jokingly asking if they know what the problem is. The driver admits that they weren't certain the bridge would hold up to their car but ventured across anyway. After getting stuck, they tried to free their Cadillac for two hours before the bicyclist stumbled on them.