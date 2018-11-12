2019 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV Rumored to Rival Toyota Prius Prime in All-Electric Range Figures

Subaru is taking a page out of the Toyota playbook and designing its 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid to have almost as much range as the Toyota Prius Prime. The new plug-in model is said to carry a city all-electric range of 25.65 miles, which is directly competitive with its efficiency-minded Toyota brethren.

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the first of the Subaru line to have the plug-in powertrain. While the previous generation was available with a hybrid variant, it only had an EPA range of 20 miles/combined on the battery. To reach higher levels of range, Subaru tapped into Toyota technology to get more out of the model for the new year rollout, which is possible since Toyota is involved with the Japanese manufacturer and actually owns a small portion of the brand.

Inside EVs obtained a leaked CARB certification filing for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV to back up the range rumors. The hybrid version of the all-wheel-drive auto is shown to have a city all-electric range (AER) rating of 25.65 miles or an equivalent all-electric range rating of 26.273 (EAER) miles. Meanwhile, its highway figures are AER 21.9 and an EAER of 27.381 miles. This is right on par with the Toyota Prius Prime’s EPA estimated 25 miles of range in all-electric mode.

With Toyota’s electric and hybrid technologies at its disposal, the new Crosstrek Hybrid integrates a Toyota hybrid system that’s been engineered to work with Subaru’s four-cylinder, direct-injection boxer engine. And while it doesn’t have the longest range of any electrified vehicle out there, it does have an AWD system, something yet to be available from other big hitters in the niche.