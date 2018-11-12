SUV Showdown: Lamborghini Urus Races Tesla Model X, Range Rover SVR, and Mercedes-AMG G63
No grocery bags were damaged in the making of this drag race.
Have you ever thought about how the newest and nuttiest SUVs on the market would perform on a side-by-side drag race? Of course you have. Luckily, now you can see exactly what the Lamborghini Urus, Tesla Model X P100D, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR are capable of doing outside of a grocery store parking lot.
To show off these four bruisers' straight-line capabilities, the good folks of Carwow cleared an airport's landing strip and had the high-octane quartet perform a quarter-mile drag race from a standstill, followed by a rolling start at 30 miles per hour.
On paper, all four of these vehicles share many similarities. For starters, they're all five-door SUVs weighing over 4,500 pounds, they all feature all-wheel-drive systems, and they all put out an excess of 500 horsepower. The Urus and G-Wagen pack turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engines with 641 and 577 horsepower respectively, while the Range Rover SVR has the highest-displacement engine with its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 with 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The only SUV in this field that doesn't feature a V-8 engine, or any engine at all, is the Tesla Model X. Its electric motors at the front and rear drive all four wheels and provide an equivalent to 588 horsepower and 920 pound-feet of torque in Ludicrous Mode.
Unsurprisingly, the Tesla's instant electric torque gave it a huge advantage in the standing quarter-mile race, pulling ahead early on and finishing with a time of 11.3 seconds. The Lamborghini and Mercedes-AMG followed with times of 11.9 and 12.3 seconds, respectively. The Range Rover ended up lagging pretty far behind at 12.9 seconds, which is a pity for such a good-sounding engine. The Model X also took the 30-miles-per-hour rolling start, with the rest of the SUVs foolowing a similar order to the standing drag race.
In the end, these big-boned supercars were able to show off their impressive performance for their weight, but the Range Rover Sport's aging 5.0-liter simply wasn't able to keep up. However, it appears that no current production SUV is able to stand up against the P100D's earth-shaking torque.
Just one question: where's the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?
- RELATEDFerrari Purosangue SUV Test Mule Spotted in New Spy VideoWhat looks like an oddly-raised GTC4Lusso is actually hiding the future of Ferrari.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Flagship Hyundai Palisade SUV Set to Debut at 2018 LA Auto ShowThe eight-passenger vehicle will help bolster the brand's SUV and crossover lineup with hopes of increasing its presence in the American market.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Projects 50 Percent of Sales Will Be Made up of SUVs and Crossovers by 2025The automaker is planning to offer 30 or more SUVs internationally by then as well.READ NOW
- RELATEDChina's Nio Delivered 3,268 ES8 Electric SUVs in Third Quarter, Exceeding Production TargetBut the company still isn't building many cars.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Jaguar I-Pace Review: Jaguar Goes Electric, and Driving Fans Should Go WildGoogle's Waymo will use the I-Pace for its autonomous fleet. But Jaguar's new EV is so good, you'll want to drive it yourself.READ NOW