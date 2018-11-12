SUV Showdown: Lamborghini Urus Races Tesla Model X, Range Rover SVR, and Mercedes-AMG G63

Have you ever thought about how the newest and nuttiest SUVs on the market would perform on a side-by-side drag race? Of course you have. Luckily, now you can see exactly what the Lamborghini Urus, Tesla Model X P100D, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR are capable of doing outside of a grocery store parking lot.

To show off these four bruisers' straight-line capabilities, the good folks of Carwow cleared an airport's landing strip and had the high-octane quartet perform a quarter-mile drag race from a standstill, followed by a rolling start at 30 miles per hour.

On paper, all four of these vehicles share many similarities. For starters, they're all five-door SUVs weighing over 4,500 pounds, they all feature all-wheel-drive systems, and they all put out an excess of 500 horsepower. The Urus and G-Wagen pack turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engines with 641 and 577 horsepower respectively, while the Range Rover SVR has the highest-displacement engine with its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 with 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The only SUV in this field that doesn't feature a V-8 engine, or any engine at all, is the Tesla Model X. Its electric motors at the front and rear drive all four wheels and provide an equivalent to 588 horsepower and 920 pound-feet of torque in Ludicrous Mode.