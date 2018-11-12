Jeep's New Wrangler Pickup Truck Will Be Called the Gladiator: Report

While Jeep's highly anticipated Wrangler pickup truck has, up until this point, been known as the Scrambler, the company now appears to be going with a name that's less, er, eggy. Spotted by the folks at Jeep Scrambler Forum—might have to change that name now, boys—a section titled "2020 Jeep Gladiator" appeared and quickly disappeared from Fiat Chrysler's media website.

A "long-time trusted source" of the forum says they saw it with their own eyes saying, "I actually went to the media site and saw the page. I saw it on my iPhone browser and on Google Chrome."

While the Scrambler name was a nod to Jeep's CJ8 Scrambler from the early '80s, Gladiator makes an appearance in Jeep's history books as the name of a full-size, Wagoneer-based pickup made from 1962 to 1971. The name then appeared again in 2004 when Jeep trotted out a Gladiator concept pickup truck.