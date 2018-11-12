Jeep's New Wrangler Pickup Truck Will Be Called the Gladiator: Report
According to a leak, the Gladiator will be revealed Nov. 28 at the LA Auto Show.
While Jeep's highly anticipated Wrangler pickup truck has, up until this point, been known as the Scrambler, the company now appears to be going with a name that's less, er, eggy. Spotted by the folks at Jeep Scrambler Forum—might have to change that name now, boys—a section titled "2020 Jeep Gladiator" appeared and quickly disappeared from Fiat Chrysler's media website.
A "long-time trusted source" of the forum says they saw it with their own eyes saying, "I actually went to the media site and saw the page. I saw it on my iPhone browser and on Google Chrome."
While the Scrambler name was a nod to Jeep's CJ8 Scrambler from the early '80s, Gladiator makes an appearance in Jeep's history books as the name of a full-size, Wagoneer-based pickup made from 1962 to 1971. The name then appeared again in 2004 when Jeep trotted out a Gladiator concept pickup truck.
According to an FCA dealer presentation leaked and spotted by Jeep Scrambler Forum, the upcoming Gladiator will boast "authentic Jeep capability, real truck capability, 15 class-exclusive innovations, next-generation advanced safety systems, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto." The leaked presentation also says it'll be officially revealed Nov. 28 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Previous reports have pegged the Jeep pickup to feature a convertible soft top in at least one of its trims while exclusive spy shots obtained by The Drive suggest the Gladiator will keep the Wrangler's fold-down windshield intact.
