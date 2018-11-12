Ford Mustang Driver Crashes Into Bar Ironically Called 'The Darkhorse Tavern'

The driver of a black Ford Mustang lost control of her vehicle and crashed through the front door of a bar that's ironically named "The Darkhorse Tavern" in Houston, Texas this weekend. The driver had to be taken to the hospital and the restaurant suffered structural damage. No major injuries were reported and the driver is expected to be okay.

According to ABC 13, a woman was driving a black Ford Mustang down Washington Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle, ultimately veering off the road and plowing down a parking meter before crushing through the facade of the bar. There was a table of four at Darkhorse Tavern near the point of impact, but no diners were injured.

Patrons of the bar noted that the driver of the Mustang was unconscious, and an extraction effort was reportedly led by an Iraq veteran, who busted out a window using a hammer lent to him by the bar's manager. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and driven to the hospital where she is expected to make a recovery. It's unknown what caused the driver to lose control of her Mustang, but Police stated that they would test for alcohol in her system, though they are uncertain how fast she was traveling prior to impact.