Forza Horizon 4's First Expansion 'Fortune Island' Will Drop December 13

Forza Horizon 4, a.k.a. the best arcade racing game of all time, is getting its first downloadable expansion in the form of "Fortune Island," a fictional northern British Isle where extreme terrain and weather conditions appear to be a way of life. Developer Playground Games promises "fierce lightning storms, perilous cliffside dirt roads," as well as "sweeping paved mountain switchbacks"—a squiggle of digital tarmac that the company says is quantifiably the longest section of road it's ever built—"under the mystical glow of the aurora borealis in search of hidden treasure." Could "hidden treasure" refer to in-game credits or more classic car barn finds? We're thinking a bit of both.

The island is also said to be the biggest add-on Horizon location to date.