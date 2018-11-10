How Do You Feel About This Tesla Model S Roadster Concept?

Electric vehicle fanatics needn't wait until the arrival of the Tesla Roadster in 2020 to be seen in an open-top Tesla, because an Italian coachbuilding firm announced Monday that it will build a Model S Roadster.

Coachbuilder Ares Design posted an image of its concept for a roofless Tesla Model S to its Facebook page, where it states that it is designing the topless EV.

"Ares Design will take all its knowledge and creativity into the all-electric cars universe, designing an exciting Roadster version of the Tesla Model S," said the company on social media.