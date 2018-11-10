Ferrari Displays 'Tailor Made' Lussos in Opulent Display at Italian Embassy in Tokyo

Ferrari recently put up a special one-night exhibit known as "The Art of Ferrari Tailor Made," held at the Italian embassy in Tokyo. For this event, the automaker invited 300-plus guests to take a look at nine custom renditions of the GTC4Lusso T shooting brake.

These nine cars were created as part of Ferrari's "Tailor Made" program, the goal of which is to personalize each vehicle to a specific buyer's taste. Tailor Made customers are able to select from a variety of options, such as unique paint colors, racing stripe graphics, upholstery materials, and colored interior accents. The company officially started the program in September, when it opened up a specific Tailor Made branch of its factory in Maranello.