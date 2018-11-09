Paris Launches Massive Fleet of eBikes to Curb Cars, Traffic, Pollution

Paris will soon get a large fleet of ebikes as part of a government-funded program to encourage bicycle commuting, reports Reuters. The French capital has been fairly aggressive in its efforts to curb car use in order to address traffic congestion and pollution.

Beginning in September 2019, regional transportation agency Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) will deploy up to 10,000 bikes for long-term rentals. If that goes well, the fleet will be doubled to 20,000 bikes. That would make the service, dubbed "Veligo," the world's largest bike-sharing program.

Veligo will be run jointly by French postal service La Poste and transportation firm Transdev under a six-year contract, with a budget of up to 111 million euros ($127 million). The goal of the program is to encourage bicycle commuting, which currently accounts for just 1.6 percent of daily trips in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris. Although previous efforts to encourage bicycle use in the region have not met expectations.