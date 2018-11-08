Chevrolet Issues Free Fix for Unexpected Colorado ZR2 Airbag Deployment

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a seriously capable truck. With locking differentials, off-road drive settings, and a trick spool valve DSSV suspension setup from Multimatic, it's the weapon of choice for many. The last thing you want when piloting your rig is a malfunction while off the beaten trail, like having your airbags deploy unnecessarily and without warning. Strangely, this became an issue for some ZR2 owners; however, Chevrolet is addressing the problem and has offered up a free fix that can be made at your local dealership.

We reported the issue a while back, and since then Chevrolet has been working on a solution. As of this moment—yes, right now—a repair is readily available. The update recalibrates the threshold in which the side airbags deploy, which should prevent the issue from happening in the future.

Chevrolet is aware of 11 cases where the airbags deployed off-road when they shouldn't have. The company is working with those owners to reimburse them for the cost of the repair.

According to Chevy's release, "We are incredibly proud of the ZR2 and the off-road capability it offers, and are encouraged to see customers are using the truck as intended." Obviously, a truck marketed to be an off-roader should be able to go off-road, and it's good to see Chevrolet taking action here.

The update will be applied free of charge the next time the ZR2 is in for service, or you can contact your dealer to have it done ahead of time. Should you have any questions as an owner about this program, Chevrolet has a toll-free number you can call at 800-833-2438.