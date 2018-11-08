Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Busted Doing 100 MPH in Porsche 911 GT3

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown owns a Porsche 911 GT3, and sometimes he drives very fast in it. The star NFL player was pulled over for speeding after Pennsylvania police clocked his Porsche at 100 mph mere hours before the Steelers' Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers, reports WPXI News.

Ross Township police stopped Brown without incident after he was spotted doubling the speed limit on McKnight Road, a multi-lane central artery running through the middle of the north Pittsburgh suburb. Footage from a security camera shows the black Porsche whiz down the road in the left lane, and witnesses captured more video of Brown's car on the side of the road as officers in a Ford Explorer Intercepter processed the infraction.