Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Busted Doing 100 MPH in Porsche 911 GT3
Speedy on the field, speedy on the road.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown owns a Porsche 911 GT3, and sometimes he drives very fast in it. The star NFL player was pulled over for speeding after Pennsylvania police clocked his Porsche at 100 mph mere hours before the Steelers' Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers, reports WPXI News.
Ross Township police stopped Brown without incident after he was spotted doubling the speed limit on McKnight Road, a multi-lane central artery running through the middle of the north Pittsburgh suburb. Footage from a security camera shows the black Porsche whiz down the road in the left lane, and witnesses captured more video of Brown's car on the side of the road as officers in a Ford Explorer Intercepter processed the infraction.
Brown was reportedly cited for reckless driving, which can lead to a six-month license suspension and a small fine in Pennsylvania, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement saying that they're aware of the incident, but won't be commenting any further at this time. It's not clear whether this impacts his status tonight. Expect more once the game wraps up.
He isn't the first Steelers player to get in trouble behind the wheel in recent years. Running back Le'Veon Bell was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on that very same stretch of road four years ago, and was later charged with marijuana possession. Bell ended up getting probation and a two-game suspension from the NFL head office. The Ross town commissioner referenced the incident in a pointed tweet on Thursday afternoon:
Brown appears to be a fan of Porsche, previously posting videos of the his-and-her 911 set he shares with his girlfriend. Should Brown lose his license, he'll also miss out on driving one of his several Rolls-Royces.
