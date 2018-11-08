Recall: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and SRT's Floor Mats May Trap the Accelerator

FCA is telling owners to remove their driver's side floor mats for now.

Jeep parent-company Fiat Chrysler is recalling exactly 6,745 Grand Cherokee Trackhawks and SRTs worldwide over floor mats that are at risk of "trapping the accelerator pedal." With up to 707 horsepower on tap, we imagine any instances of inadvertent throttle can get disastrous pretty quick. I mean, just ask Toyota.

FCA says it discovered the fault after it received one customer complaint, that it isn't aware of any related accidents or injuries, and that around one-third of the affected SUVs are currently sitting on dealer lots. The company also assures that all of its cars come with a brake-throttle failsafe that cuts the gas when both pedals are pressed. 

Par for the course, affected Trackhawk and SRT owners will be notified and given revised, replacement floor mats. In the meantime though, the company is telling people—dealers included—to remove their driver's side mats. 

Among the recalled Grand Cherokees, 4,822 are located in the U.S., 996 are situated in Canada, and 164 are in Mexico while 763 are overseas. Concerned owners are advised to visit Mopar's recall website, contact their local Jeep dealership, or call the FCA recall hotline at 1-800-853-1403 to see if their specific vehicle is affected. 

The Grand Cherokee SRT and Trackhawk blend the high-riding utility of the SUV on which they're based with the no-F's-given demeanor from the company's muscle cars. The SRT is powered by a 475-horsepower, 6.4-liter V-8 while the Trackhawk gets the Hellcat's 6.2-liter, supercharged V-8 good for the aforementioned 707 horses. If that ain't enough speed, Hennessey will take the Trackhawk and push its output into the quadruple digits. The results, as we learned last month, are quite something.

