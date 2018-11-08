Recall: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and SRT's Floor Mats May Trap the Accelerator

Jeep parent-company Fiat Chrysler is recalling exactly 6,745 Grand Cherokee Trackhawks and SRTs worldwide over floor mats that are at risk of "trapping the accelerator pedal." With up to 707 horsepower on tap, we imagine any instances of inadvertent throttle can get disastrous pretty quick. I mean, just ask Toyota.

FCA says it discovered the fault after it received one customer complaint, that it isn't aware of any related accidents or injuries, and that around one-third of the affected SUVs are currently sitting on dealer lots. The company also assures that all of its cars come with a brake-throttle failsafe that cuts the gas when both pedals are pressed.

Par for the course, affected Trackhawk and SRT owners will be notified and given revised, replacement floor mats. In the meantime though, the company is telling people—dealers included—to remove their driver's side mats.