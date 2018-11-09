Corvette-Powered Range Rover Seamlessly Blends British Cool With American Brute

ECD Automotive Design has just completed their second custom-built Range Rover Classic. And from what we can tell, they're on a fast track to making a name for themselves in the Range Rover community, combining the classic Range Rover shape with modern convenience and American power. It's like a British resto-mod.

ECD Automotive Design

Starting with a short-wheelbase Range Rover Classic, the team at ECD stuffed the engine bay with a Chevrolet 6.2-liter LT1 from the Corvette Stingray. Given the classic Land Rover V8's history as GM design (the Oldsmobile 215 cubic inch V8), it's the logical choice. Each ECD Range Rover Classic is custom-built for its owner, who selects the colors and options before turning ECD loose. Outside, the body of this particular example was painted a stunning shade of Carmen Red Pearl, set off by black five-spoke 20-inch Kahn Mondial wheels. Inside, the beige leather is set off by contrasting maroon piping to match the exterior.

ECD Automotive Design