2019 Kia Stinger: New Standard Safety Tech, Limited-Slip Diff Highlight the Sporty Giant Killer

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Kia Stinger Topline: The base model gains new safety equipment and the rear-wheel-drive Stinger GT gets a limited-slip differential as standard. What's New: For its second year, Kia is slightly bumping up the starting price of the Stinger sports sedan. However, the addition of more standard equipment should justify the price hike across the range. Depending on the trim level and the engine selection, the 2019 Stinger now costs $750 to $2,000 more than the 2018 models. The entry-level 2019 Kia Stinger with the four-cylinder engine has a starting price of $33,895, but now includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard. The base Stinger also receives the upgraded 18-inch alloy wheels from the mid-level Stinger Premium as well. A $3,000 Sun & Sound package adds a sunroof, LED headlights, a premium audio, and a larger touchscreen to the base car.

The base 2019 Stinger GT, which replaces the four-cylinder engine with a 365 horsepower, turbocharged V-6 motor, now starts at $40,095. For the price, the Stinger GT also gets the same safety features found in the entry Stinger as standard. The rear-wheel-drive version of the Stinger GT now comes with a standard limited-slip differential—in 2018, the LSD was a $200 option. The mid-level Stinger Premium, with the base 255 horsepower, 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, starts at $40,095, which is an increase of $2,000 when compared to the outgoing model year. However, that absorbs the price of the active safety features previously included in the optional Drive Wise package which are now standard. Additional factory features consist of cooled front seats and a wireless phone charging pad.

