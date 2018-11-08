Could Tesla CEO Elon Musk Be 'Fact Checking' Anonymously on Enthusiast Forums?

The Tesla Motors Club is one of the largest Tesla forums on the net and has long been a staple of the automaker's fanbase, acting as a community where owners, investors, and window-shoppers of the brand conjugate. And as a result, a perfect place for someone like CEO Elon Musk to lurk behind the shadows.

Longtime forum members have recently become suspicious of a user who goes by the name of "Fact Checking," and have gone as far as saying that it could be Musky Boy himself.

Inquiries to the automaker by Automotive News have prompted Tesla to deny Musk's involvement in the account, responding with a simple "No." The Drive's own inquiries have ushered the same response.

Fact Checking began posting on TMC in early August, typically responding to threads with concise and factual information regarding Tesla's financial standings. Additionally, detailed replies often included a working understanding of Tesla's day-to-day operations and displayed industry knowledge. Musk is known to lament over incorrect and negative reporting, so the potential of a pro-Tesla fact checker trolling the forums does seem plausible. Is it out of the question to speculate that it's the big man himself?

On top of financial knowledge, a few posts by Fact Checking go into detail about orbital physics and the Oberth Effect, a topic which Musk has discussed previously. The vast wealth of knowledge and the appearance that this suspicious user seems to understand what's going on in Musk's mind looks to be fairly on-par with the CEO's ramblings on social media.