GM Under Investigation by NHTSA for Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain Wiper Defects 

General Motors may soon have to recall an additional 1.7 million Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers from the 2010-2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explained it is investigating whether or not the Detroit company will need to repair these cars' faulty windshield wiper modules. The defects could lead to malfunctioning equipment, impairing drivers' views in adverse conditions.

GM previously issued a recall two years ago for 367,800 of its 2013 model year Terrains and Equinox crossovers to address the problem. These were originally recalled due to a higher than expected failure rate according to warranty data from GM.

The manufacturer has since received 249 complaints about similar issues from the 2010-2016 model year vehicles and the NHTSA is looking into whether or not this recall needs to be expanded to include them as well.

"We will work with NHTSA on an updated review of the data for the vehicles covered by the query," GM said in a statement according to Reuters.

A brand quality manager in Canada first reported the issue as apart of GM's "Speak Up for Safety" program in late 2015 according to the automaker. Data showed that vehicles in Canada had more issues due to heavy salt use on the roads there.

GM recalled 141,407 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox crossovers from 2010-2017. This recall was expanded in March to include another 15.600 vehicles.