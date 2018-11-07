Watch This Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Drag Race a Drone That Hits 60 MPH in 1 Second
People will race anything, and we're okay with that.
A racing drone steps up to take on a Mercedes AMG GT Roadster in this air versus land showdown. This race between an AMG GT Roadster and the high-performance quadcopter is an expected pairing, which makes it pretty, plus we’ll watch anything race.
The unmanned aerial vehicle in the Mercedes-released clip accelerates to 60 miles per hour in one second, which is obviously quite a bit faster than the 3,700-pound Mercedes AMG GT Roadster, versus the one-pound drone. This little flying machine is made to record races, so it has to be pretty quick to get ahead of the sports cars its meant to track.
Even though the AMG can’t reach 60 mph in one second, it can reach it 3.3 seconds. While it’s no dog down low, the engine powering it is a twin turbo 4.0-liter V-8, so it really shows off once it gets off the line.
Due to the weight of the drone, it’s going to have quite a bit of an advantage over the Roadster, except when it comes to top speed or unexpected track birds. The higher speed advantage of the Roadster doesn’t matter much in this race, or at least from what we see of it in this video—the contest is only a sprint race across smaller spaces.
It would be far more interesting to watch the two hash it out through an entire lap, going head-to-head, but we only get to see it over shorter distances. During the race to 100 meters, the drone has no problem shaking the GT, with the races getting a little closer over the second two laps.
- RELATED2018 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster: Bridging the GT and GT C GapIs the GT Roadster too soft, but the GT C Roadster too hard? Well, then the GT S Roadster will be just right for you.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Drone Racing League Partners With Lockheed Martin for AI-Centric Drone CompetitionThe DRL's new Lockheed Martin AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge will test AI-infused drones against professionally piloted UAVs.READ NOW
- RELATEDiRobotics Challenges Tech Giants to Drone Race Across PacificA small Japanese drone start-up is challenging itself and any willing tech company to race across the Pacific by the end of 2018.READ NOW