Watch This Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Drag Race a Drone That Hits 60 MPH in 1 Second

Even though the AMG can’t reach 60 mph in one second, it can reach it 3.3 seconds. While it’s no dog down low, the engine powering it is a twin turbo 4.0-liter V-8, so it really shows off once it gets off the line.

Due to the weight of the drone, it’s going to have quite a bit of an advantage over the Roadster, except when it comes to top speed or unexpected track birds. The higher speed advantage of the Roadster doesn’t matter much in this race, or at least from what we see of it in this video—the contest is only a sprint race across smaller spaces.

It would be far more interesting to watch the two hash it out through an entire lap, going head-to-head, but we only get to see it over shorter distances. During the race to 100 meters, the drone has no problem shaking the GT, with the races getting a little closer over the second two laps.