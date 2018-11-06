New Iran Sanctions Accidentally Target Oil Tanker That Sank Months Ago

The U.S. government formally re-imposed a series of harsh economic sanctions on Iran on Monday as the Trump administration continues to toughen its stance on the regime and roll back the Obama-era nuclear deal. Swept up in the financial dragnet is an old, rusted oil tanker called the Sanchi, one of hundreds of Iranian ships, individuals, and companies banned from doing business with American interests. Except Bloomberg reports that officials might have trouble finding it: the Sanchi went down in flames and sank to the bottom of the East China Sea in January.

There are over 700 entities on the new sanctions list, available for perusal on the U.S. Treasury's website. The targets range from individuals to banks to oil tankers, and Bloomberg first noticed that the Sanchi named on the list appeared to be the very same one owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company that sank after a collision with another freighter last winter. A quick check of tracking data and the vessel's International Maritime Organization number confirmed that was indeed the case.