Revolution Track Car Boasts Sub-Ton Curb Weight, Racing Kit From Radical Co-Founder
In a car that weighs about as much as a cow, a naturally-aspirated V-6 making 350 horsepower is more than enough to scare you witless.
Radical Sportscars co-founder Phil Abbott announced in September that he would start a new company to make a machine more in line with his vision of the perfect track car, and on Tuesday, Revolution Race Cars revealed its product to the public.
Abbott's new company touts the Revolution as "an all-new track and race car conceived, designed, developed and built by racers for racers," and one that will bring Le Mans Prototype technology down to a more affordable level. By LMP tech, they presumably mean carbon fiber, which allows the Revolution to weigh a paltry 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds), and by affordable, they mean under £100,000 GBP ($131,000 USD).
Power comes from a naturally-aspirated, 3.7-liter Ford Duratec V-6 making 350 horsepower, which it dispenses to the rear axle via a sequential six-speed manual transmission. This engine can endure 100 hours or 10,000 kilometers (6,314 miles) of racing before requiring a rebuild, which should be on the cheap side given the widespread availability of parts for said V-6.
Purchasers of the Revolution can elect to enter their cars in a racing series called the Sports Prototype Cup, which will slot the Revolution into a one-make class of its own if at least eight cars enter. Its race calendar will feature famed British racetracks Silverstone, Donington, and Brands Hatch, and will conclude in Portugal as a support event for the European Le Mans Series' Four Hours of Portimao. A continental series is in the works too and will be based in France.
Revolution Race Cars will debut the Revolution at Silverstone Circuit sometime later this month.
- RELATEDRadical Sportscars Founder Launches New Company: Revolution Race CarsPhil Abbott promises to bring Le Mans prototype technology to the people, provided the people have tens of thousands to spend on a track car.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Tuner APR Showcases New 536-HP VW Golf R Track Monster at SEMA 2018This touring car-inspired take on Volkswagen's hottest hatch isn't anything like your sister's Golf.READ NOW
- RELATEDGeely, Owners of Volvo and Lotus Have Purchased Utah Motorsports CampusManagement hopes the Utah racing facility—now under Chinese ownership—will achieve profitability in the future.READ NOW
- RELATEDTrack/Side: The Unbeatable Aesthetics of F1 in the RainF1 cars are marvels of technology, but when you throw in a splash of rain and darken the environment, it becomes a much more artistic experience.READ NOW
- RELATEDLaguna Seca Officials Launch Fundraiser for Corner Worker Killed at Track DayThe volunteer corner worker has been identified as 68-year-old Edward Richard Reins of Moss Landing, California.READ NOW