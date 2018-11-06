Revolution Track Car Boasts Sub-Ton Curb Weight, Racing Kit From Radical Co-Founder

In a car that weighs about as much as a cow, a naturally-aspirated V-6 making 350 horsepower is more than enough to scare you witless.

Radical Sportscars co-founder Phil Abbott announced in September that he would start a new company to make a machine more in line with his vision of the perfect track car, and on Tuesday, Revolution Race Cars revealed its product to the public.

Abbott's new company touts the Revolution as "an all-new track and race car conceived, designed, developed and built by racers for racers," and one that will bring Le Mans Prototype technology down to a more affordable level. By LMP tech, they presumably mean carbon fiber, which allows the Revolution to weigh a paltry 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds), and by affordable, they mean under £100,000 GBP ($131,000 USD).

Power comes from a naturally-aspirated, 3.7-liter Ford Duratec V-6 making 350 horsepower, which it dispenses to the rear axle via a sequential six-speed manual transmission. This engine can endure 100 hours or 10,000 kilometers (6,314 miles) of racing before requiring a rebuild, which should be on the cheap side given the widespread availability of parts for said V-6.

Purchasers of the Revolution can elect to enter their cars in a racing series called the Sports Prototype Cup, which will slot the Revolution into a one-make class of its own if at least eight cars enter. Its race calendar will feature famed British racetracks Silverstone, Donington, and Brands Hatch, and will conclude in Portugal as a support event for the European Le Mans Series' Four Hours of Portimao. A continental series is in the works too and will be based in France.

Revolution Race Cars will debut the Revolution at Silverstone Circuit sometime later this month.

