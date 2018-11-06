General Motors' Defense Division Teases War-Ready, Hydrogen-Powered Silverado ZH2

General Motors' military defense unit, which appropriately called GM Defense, is tasked with developing several projects for the U.S. military. Its latest creation is the Chevrolet Silverado ZH2—a wild-looking Silverado that runs on hydrogen and boasts several military-only goodies.

According to Automotive News, the Silverado ZH2 features a driving range of more than 400 miles and an intricate, dynamic suspension system. It's unclear from the information if that suspension is the same DSSV Multimatic suspension that also is featured on the Colorado ZR2 off-road truck, but it is definitely not beyond the realm of possibility.

The ZH2 moniker has been used before, most recently in a GM Defense-developed and also hydrogen-powered Chevrolet Colorado. However, the Silverado ZH2 features even more modern technology and an advanced lithium-ion battery.