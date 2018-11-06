Bird Rolls out Scooters in London Despite Heavy Restrictions

Scooter-sharing company Bird is launching in the United Kingdom as part of an ongoing international expansion. But Bird will only deploy its scooters along a single path in London's Olympic Park due to strict regulations in the British capital.

In the U.K., scooters are subject to a legal Catch-22. Because Bird's scooters are powered vehicles, they can't be used on paths, according to The Guardian, but they also can't be used on public streets because they don't meet the requirements for road vehicles.

To get around this, Bird's London launch is extremely limited. U.K. laws allow scooters to be used on private property, which is why Olympic Park was chosen. The park is owned by the London Legacy Development Corporation, which is a private entity. Bird won't be breaking any laws as long as its scooters stay within the park's confines. To ensure that, scooters will be tracked by GPS and will automatically power down if they are removed from the appropriate path.