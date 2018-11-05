Uber Driver Charged With Manslaughter After Teenager Dies While 'Roof Surfing'

Twenty-five year old Uber driver Danyal Cheema faces a second-degree manslaughter charge for allowing a Long Island teenage passenger to ride on the roof of his car. The teenager, who was identified as Ryan Mullen, ultimately fell off the car, hit his head on the pavement, and later died as a result of his injuries.

According to ABC7, 15-year-old Mullen from Laurel Hollow, New York was reportedly "car surfing" on top of Cheema's Toyota Highlander. As a result of the fall, he suffered a "traumatic brain injury" and later succumbed to those injuries in his sleep, just hours after he arrived at his destination. Prosecutors say Mullen was with two other teenagers at the time—one of whom also "car surfed" but did not fall off and another who recorded the pair's antics on Snapchat—and claims that Cheema accepted $40 from the group to let them perform the stunt.

Mullen's family is apparently and understandably angry, with Ryan's father Matthew Mullen saying to ABC7, "What if the driver was responsible enough to say no? What if he reacted differently and got our son medical attention?"

Cheema, who made no comments at his arraignment at Suffolk County Criminal Court on Monday, is held on $200,000 bail and has had his driver's license suspended. He reportedly faces five to 15 years in prison. According to police, he has confessed on video.