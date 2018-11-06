Gran Turismo Sport Gets Catalunya and 9 New Cars in Free November Update

The November update of PlayStation's Gran Turismo Sport is due out Tuesday and it will include nine new cars in addition to Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, more commonly known as just Catalunya.

Formula 1 fans and drivers alike should be mighty familiar with that track given that it not only hosts the Spanish Grand Prix but also happens to be the official venue for pre-season testing. Featuring 16 corners over 2.9 miles, Catalunya is the latest real-world circuit where GT Sport players can test their Mercedes-AMG F1 cars, Nissan Skylines, and whatever else they happen to have in their virtual garages.