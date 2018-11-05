Next-Generation Porsche 911 Carrera Teased Via Torture-Testing Photos

With the 992-generation Porsche 911 due out early next year, the company has released a set of teaser shots showing its bread-and-butter sports car undergoing testing. Still wearing a thin layer of prototype camouflage bits and finished in don't-look-at-me black, a squad of pre-production 992s can be seen trekking the globe, making sure everything is in order no matter the conditions.

"In addition to its outstanding performance, it’s the 911’s suitability for daily use that has always put it in a class of its own," says project manager Andreas Pröbstle. "That's why we test the vehicle under all conditions, and in every type of weather and region. The vehicles' drivetrain must function as flawlessly as its fluids, systems, operating processes, and displays."