Previous-Gen Chevrolet Silverado Production Will Continue Through 2019 

Production of the previous-generation Chevrolet Silverado will continue through the 2019 calendar year. This production will continue to occur alongside the new model Silverado that recently went on sale.

According to Automotive News, this process of building the old truck, designated internally as K2, will continue through 2019 while being slowly phased out. CFO Dhivya Suryadevara told Automotive News that crew cab models will phase out first, followed then by the double cab models and then eventually the regular cab versions in the second half of next year.

The new truck's crew cab models began production in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earlier this year, followed by the double cab models that began production in October. The plant in Silao, Mexico, should be online in January and will begin production of the regular cab models along with crew cabs.