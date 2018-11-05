Ford Issues Safety Recall for Airbag Module in Select Fusion and Lincoln MKZ Vehicles

The Ford Motor Company announced a safety recall involving approximately 215 Ford Fusions made in 2010 and Lincoln MKZ vehicles made from 2010-2012. The issue involves a defect with the airbag modules that might cause the passenger airbags to fail to fully inflate.

In the statement released by Ford last Friday, Nov. 2, the vehicles in the scope of the recall may be equipped with a bracket that is to blame for the faulty airbags. This is the bracket that secures the airbag inflator to the module housing, and it has been identified as having the potential to deform and allow leaking of the gas that makes the airbag inflate when deployed.

While Ford states that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries that have yet to occur from the defect, the company acknowledges the likelihood of injuries that could occur from a partially inflated airbag in an accident.

Ford released that the approximate 215 vehicles in North America that fall under the scope of the recall include:

2010 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, produced from February 26, 2010 through June 21, 2010

2010-12 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, produced from March 10, 2009 through July 16, 2012

If you’re unsure if your vehicle is in this group, you can check your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at SafeCar.gov.

Owners of these vehicles should report to their local Ford dealer for replacement of their vehicle’s passenger side airbag module. The Ford reference number for customers to give their dealer for this recall is 18S34, and the problem will be remedied at no cost to the vehicles' owners.