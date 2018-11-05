This Sound Clip of the McLaren Speedtail May Give Away Crucial Details About Its Engine

In this clip, the beautiful McLaren Speedtail was taken on a short move to transport the car from McLaren's showroom to the exterior of the building. Though not exceeding the power that the car was able to deliver under idle, the short video of the hypercar's exhaust note may have revealed its powertrain mystery.

McLaren was eager to reveal the Speedtail last month, bragging that the curvatures in its exterior design, coupled with flexible carbon fiber ailerons, made it the most aerodynamic road car McLaren has ever built. One thing that the automaker was not keen on telling the public, however, was the vehicle's powertrain configuration.

We understood that the hypercar would almost certainly make use of a hybrid power unit in order to deliver instantaneous and unrivaled acceleration, but what else sat under the hood remained a mystery. The British automaker hasn't yet officially revealed what pumps out all 1,035 horsepower just yet, but an eerily similar exhaust note may have clued a few well-tuned ears onto the company's well-kept secret.

It appears that under the hood sits the very same (or at least a variation of) twin-turbo V-8 which graces every modern McLaren from the MP4-12C to the 720S, and even the Senna: the M840T. Birthed from the underlying architecture of Nissan's Le Mans going VRH35L, the trumpeting sound of McLaren's flat-plane V-8 can be heard from the Speedtail's pipes.