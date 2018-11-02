Bulletproof Jeep Grand Cherokees Ready to Fight Terrorism With Italy's Carabinieri
The Italian Jeeps are equipped with diesel engines, enhanced communications systems, and bulletproof components.
Italy's own anti-terrorism unit of the iconic Carabinieri has acquired a fleet of specially outfitted Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs to help combat the bad guys. And judging by the long list of modifications performed, some of which includes severe bulletproofing, these Jeeps will be able to fight the really bad guys.
Dressed in proper Italian Carabinieri uniforms and sporting blue strobe lights, the terrorism-fighting Jeep Grand Cherokee squad consists of 19 bulletproof vehicles, according to auto.it. These Jeeps are powered by 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engines that produce 190 horsepower and have been kept stock for the sake of efficiency and reliability. In comparison, the EcoDiesel engine offered in the Grand Cherokee in the U.S. offers 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
Just like at home, behind the European diesel engine is an eight-speed automatic transmission that feeds into the Jeep’s four-wheel drive. The suspension components have been upgraded for better on-road capabilities and to support the extra weight from bulletproofing and added components.
Speaking of bulletproofing, the body panels, windows, front windshield, and even the tires have been armored for much-needed protection of the occupants. These special patrol vehicles are also outfitted with the Odino police database system, which is interfaced with a 7-inch Android tablet and allows patrolmen to have additional communication and information access to the country's several law enforcement databases.
The newest addition of these Jeeps to the Carabinieri reinforces a long relationship between the FCA Group and Italy’s paramilitary task forces. These Grand Cherokee will be in the company of its several siblings that include various Jeep Renegades and Jeep Wranglers already in service.
