2019 Honda Civic Type R: The Hot Hatch Juggernaut Lives Another Year

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Honda Civic Type R Topline: Honda outlined its updates for the 2019 model year Civic and Civic Type R on Thursday. What's New: 2019 model year Civics of all types now feature the buttons and knobs in place of haptic controls for command of the sound system and climate control (on dual-zone climate control models), with corresponding updates to the steering wheel controls for more intuitive use.

Honda's automated safety assist package Honda Sensing is now standard, and the electronic parking brake now activates a light on the dashboard when activated. Bigger cupholders mean your Super Big Gulp can now comfortably squat in the center console when left-foot braking around the racetrack of your choosing. New to the Type R is Sonic Gray Pearl paint, making for six total color options, two of which are gray.

What You Need to Know: Pricing for base Civic hatchbacks start at $21,450, and Type R models at $35,700 before destination charges. The Honda Civic Type R is the lap record holder for front-wheel drive production cars at so many racetracks that we're starting to lose count. The Nürburgring, Estoril, Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Magny-Cours, et cetera. Many of its hot hatchback competitors are disappearing from either the North American market if not car companies' lineups entirely, such as the Ford Focus and Fiesta ST, which are no longer sold in the States. As such, diminishing competition in the segment means the Civic Type R is likely to reign as the supreme hot hatch for some time, though Hyundai will attempt to steal its crown with the Veloster N.