Aston Martin Gets Keys to New Dynamics Testing Center at Silverstone GP Circuit

Aston Martin's Vehicle Dynamics team—aka the folks who make sure the company's cars are as nice to drive as they are to look at—has taken up residence at Silverstone Circuit, the company announced Wednesday. With the British Grand Prix track located just 27 miles away from Aston's Gaydon headquarters, getting there will definitely be way easier than trekking it to the Nürburgring, that's for sure.

When it becomes fully operational in December of this year, Aston Martin Silverstone will utilize the five-turn, 0.8-mile Stowe Circuit and feature a dedicated crew of technicians carrying out vital high-speed testing and chassis tuning in a "state-of-the-art" workspace. With the goal of introducing an entirely new car every year in addition to cooking up special editions of existing models, the boys and girls at Aston have their work cut out.