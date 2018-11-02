Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO: Don't Bother With the Volume for This Electric Burnout

Chevrolet's eCOPO Camaro Concept unveiled at this year's SEMA show may look somewhat tame, but its 750 electric horsepower geared to the rear wheels beg to differ. And to silence the critics of this high-voltage variant, Chevrolet released a video of it performing one of the smokiest burnouts we’ve ever seen. However, this one can be enjoyed on mute.

Even though the footage is only about 30 seconds long, the eCOPO puts on quite the smoke show courtesy of two individual Borg Warner HVH250-150 electric power units sending shockwaves onto the pavement. Of course, the faint noise that can be heard emanating from the car, just before the soundtrack takes over, is the symphony of destruction being played by the shredding rubber. The hushed burnout can be somewhat bizarre to some folks since the electric Camaro sounds more like a weedwhacker than a fully dressed drag car, but there's no denying that it's got massive power.