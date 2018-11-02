Refurbished Motorhome to Serve as Free Mobile Vet Clinic for Disabled Veterans' Pets

Paws of War, a nonprofit that trains shelter dogs for service work, is planning on helping veterans and first responders ensure their pets get the care they need. On November 8, 2018, Paws of War will debut its "Vets for Vets" program, which uses an overhauled RV that's been turned into a mobile veterinary clinic. In addition, veterinarians will staff the mobile clinic as it goes on the move to provide much-needed help. The mobile clinic will be able to provide many of the services that a regular veterinarian's office could, including, vaccinations, dental care, grooming, nail trims, microchipping, check-ups, minor surgery, blood work and provide medication that may not be affordable otherwise. As far as the motorhome itself, Paws of War got its hands on a used 26-foot RV a while back, but unfortunately, it was in bad shape and needed many repairs to complete the task at hand. That's when La Boit Specialty Vehicles, the original RV manufacturer, decided to come to the rescue and refurbished the mobile clinic free of charge.

“When we first heard about Paws of War, we did a thorough research of the organization and were very impressed with what they do," stated Gil Blais, president of La Boit Specialty Vehicles. “Being a veteran myself, I knew I wanted to help any way I could and renovating their vehicle was right up our alley. The entire La Boit staff felt the urge to help and did so by volunteering their time. We also had vendors donate equipment so it truly was a group effort. We wish Paws of War all the best for such an innovative program!” The U.S. Census Bureau statistics show there are four million veterans in the country have a disability that is caused by a disease or injury incurred or aggravated during active military service. Paws of War also believes that disabled first responders are in need of some of the same assistance. By rolling out the "Vets for Vets" mobile clinic Paws of War hopes to expand access to veterinary care for veterans and first responders that may otherwise have difficulty leaving their home or are not able to handle the burden of veterinary bills.

