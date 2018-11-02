Watch This Ford Mustang Completely Wipe Out During a Dangerous Street Race

It appears that destroying Ford Mustangs in illegal and ill-advised street races isn't strictly an American pastime. As we can see in this video from a street race gone wrong in South Korea, this kind of nonsense behavior is a global phenomenon.

Brought to our attention on Reddit, onboard video of a Mustang driver dangerously racing what appears to be a Mercedes-AMG A45 on a busy Seoul street in broad daylight shows what happens when common sense goes out the window. However, this particular piece of footage and the story behind it makes it even more mind-blowing, and not in a good way.

After reaching speeds of up to 110 miles per hour, running four red lights, getting perilously close to a crossing pedestrian, and a brief venture into the oncoming lane, this brazen Dom Toretto wannabe loses control of his steed and violently hops the curb, smashing the muscle car into a tree and parked motorcycle, completely knocking down the former.