New Aston Martin DBS 59 Special Edition Pays Tribute to Le Mans-Winning DBR1 Racers

Only 24 DBS 59s will be produced. (Twenty-four cars. 24 Hours of Le Mans. See what they did there?) Each car will be numbered with a small white roundel underneath the fender vents reminiscent of the big white roundel that's found on the DBR1's doors.

"The soft metallic hue of the [DBS 59's] Aston Martin Racing Green paintwork is classy and timelessly beautiful; the level of thought and the detailing is exceptional," said Aston Martin marketing chief Simon Sproule. "My favorite element on the 'DBS 59' are the seat backs that feature fabric inspired by the DBR1 seat material, but there are countless touches that will intrigue and delight."

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera sits at the top of the company's range of GT cars, packing a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 that produces 715 horsepower and has a top speed of 211 miles per hour. Hardcore AMR and convertible variants have already been confirmed to be in the works.