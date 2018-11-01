The First Rolls-Royce Cullinans Have Been Delivered to the UK
The 0.1 percent's newest grocery getter is here with a $325,000 price tag to match its fanciful amenities.
Ultra-luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has delivered the first customer-bound Cullinans in the U.K., it announced Wednesday. Eight examples of the highfalutin SUV made their way from RR's headquarters in Goodwood to dealerships across the company's home nation, namely showrooms in Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Essex, London, and Sunningdale.
Starting at an eye-watering $325,000, Rolls-Royce's first SUV (or as the company's marketing department likes to call it, "high-riding vehicle") comes with a 6.8-liter, twin-turbo V-12, 563 horsepower, magic-carpet air suspension, and—in a Rolls-Royce first—all-wheel drive with multiple off-road settings. It competes with the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin's upcoming crossover which will reportedly be called the Varekai, and really well-equipped Range Rovers.
Whether you think the 6,069-pound Cullinan is exquisite or, erm, execrable, Rolls-Royce is unsurprisingly optimistic. "Response to our new Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the world’s leading opinion formers and global media has been unequivocally positive," said Regional Director Julian Jenkins. "I am delighted that, from today, prospective clients will have the opportunity to experience this remarkable motor car via their local Rolls Royce showroom."
When The Drive's own Eric Adams got his hands on one last month, it proved to be a "fine machine" but did little in the way of game-changing like its price tag might suggest. In any case, we're doubtful the Cullinan's target market will care as the opulent off-roader will likely be Rolls-Royce's best-selling vehicle to date if the more pedestrian levels of the marketplace are any indication.
