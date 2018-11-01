Ford Expands Maternity and Paternity Leave Benefits Among Other Employee Perks

Ford Motor Company is expanding the amount of paid time off for its salaried workers in the U.S. who are new fathers and mothers, Fortune reports.

Effective immediately, the automaker is offering eight weeks of fully paid time off for new parents, which is an exorbitant increase from the company’s previous two-week policy. Additionally, this includes adoptive parents, and biological birth mothers can take six to eight fully paid weeks of disability leave for a 16-week total.

The Dearborn-based company attempts to make clear that it's invested in ensuring a certain quality of life for its employees, including a measure wherein new parents can work part-time for two or three days per week for the first month upon returning to the workplace after the initial leave period. Subsequently, employees can modulate their hours and work schedule with adjusted pay should parenting needs call for it.

“What was really important to us was that the leave provision applied to both men and women,” said Ford’s chief of Human Resources Kiersten Robinson. “The pattern that we saw was that women were taking advantage of the previous policy, but not many men were taking it. That set a tone for some of our female employees that maybe it’s not OK. We wanted to make sure that everyone felt as though this was a priority and they had the flexibility to take this time with their new family.”