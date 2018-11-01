Audi Designs RSQ e-tron Electric Supercar for Upcoming Animated Movie Starring Will Smith

Audi declared Thursday that it has designed the hero car for the upcoming animated spy film Spies in Disguise.

The film will star Will Smith as suave agent Lance Sterling, who needs transportation to match his sophisticated personality—as is natural for the character archetype. In steps Audi with the RSQ e-tron, a vehicle that looks like a halfway ground between the PB 18 E-Tron concept and the 2019 R8.

"Audi and [Twentieth Century] Fox have been great collaborators over the years and we're thrilled to evolve our relationship, bringing Audi into the world of animation for the first time," said Erin Williams, VP of marketing partnerships for Twentieth Century Fox Film. "This project was the perfect opportunity to highlight Audi's e-tron technology and give our intrepid spy, Lance Sterling, his own signature spy mobile."