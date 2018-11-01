A Horse-Loving Madman Stuffed a Ferrari V-8 Engine Into a 1968 Ford Mustang

In a typical case of "hold my beer," hot rod builder American Legends went all out for SEMA 2018 and stuffed a Ferrari V-8 engine into a 1968 Ford Mustang and dubbed "Corruptt". To make matters even more corrupt, it then twin-turbocharged the Italian motor to the tune of approximately 700 horsepower.

The engine was transplanted from a Ferrari F430, which was in production from 2005-2009 and featured a 4.3-liter V-8 with 483 horsepower and 343 pound-feet of torque. The 430 was replaced by the 458 and eventually the 488, and famous owners include John Cena and President Donald Trump.