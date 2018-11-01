A Horse-Loving Madman Stuffed a Ferrari V-8 Engine Into a 1968 Ford Mustang

When you just have to have the best of two different worlds, you take matters into your own hands.

By Eric Brandt
YouTube

In a typical case of "hold my beer," hot rod builder American Legends went all out for SEMA 2018 and stuffed a Ferrari V-8 engine into a 1968 Ford Mustang and dubbed "Corruptt". To make matters even more corrupt, it then twin-turbocharged the Italian motor to the tune of approximately 700 horsepower.

The engine was transplanted from a Ferrari F430, which was in production from 2005-2009 and featured a 4.3-liter V-8 with 483 horsepower and 343 pound-feet of torque. The 430 was replaced by the 458 and eventually the 488, and famous owners include John Cena and President Donald Trump

Under the hood, the Ferrari V-8 boasts a Nelson Racing Engines twin-turbo setup. The builder didn't release specific power or torque ratings, but it estimates 700 horsepower to be a solid number. We’re not sure that the F136 engine really needed any boost, but when you consider a Coyote V-8 in a new Mustang GT makes 460 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque, we're glad that this old-school build with an Italian heart will be able to challenge its younger siblings.

Other mechanical modifications include a Ferrari California custom intake manifold, Ride Tech Shockwave air ride suspension, and a Tremec T56 six-speed transmission with a sequential shifter. As for aesthetics, this Mustang has 2.5 inches chopped off of its roof, Avant F461 wheels, custom side-exit exhaust, custom acrylic bumpers, a carbon fiber floor pan, and some 3D printed parts inside and out to fill in the blanks of all of the custom bodywork.

This car might be a disgrace to hardcore Mustang fanatics, but we think it's simply marrying the best of two different car cultures.

