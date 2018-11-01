Florida Mayor Accused of Soliciting Sex From Resident in Exchange for Speed Bumps

The Florida Commission on Ethics concluded on Thursday that there is probable cause that Mayor David Stewart of Lantana, Florida asked a constituent for sex in exchange for guaranteed installation of a speed bump on a public road.

Lantana resident Catherine Padilla leveled the accusation at Mayor Stewart in February of this year, as reported by WJNO News Radio. Padilla stated that the incident occurred in 2015 when she was gathering signatures to petition for installation of a speed bump in her neighborhood. Mayor Stewart allegedly invited Padilla to lunch and then drove her to a motel. Mayor Stewart then allegedly invited her into a room to engage in sexual acts, in return offering his word that the speed bump would be installed. Padilla turned him down, and Mayor Stewart reportedly has called her up multiple times since to repeat his request.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Padilla also accused Mayor Stewart of making sexual innuendos to Town Manager Debbie Manzo at a luncheon on October 24, 2017. Manzo bemoaned her entree selection, to which Mayor Stewart allegedly responded: "Well, you haven't tried my meat yet."

Both allegations were acknowledged by the Florida Commission on Ethics, which declined in June to investigate the alleged luncheon incident but found credence to Padilla's accusation that Mayor Stewart solicited her for sex.