Lime Withdraws Some Segway Ninebot Scooters Amid Fire Concerns

Bike and scooter-sharing company Lime has withdrawn a number of Segway Ninebot scooters from its fleet. In a blog post, the company said a "manufacturing defect" in these scooters "could result in the battery smoldering or, in some cases, catching fire."

Lime's statement said the company first learned of the issue in August. The release claims it immediately began working with Segway to create software to identify potentially-affected batteries, and then refined the software on its own, and deactivated affected scooters once they were identified.

The Drive reached out to Segway for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Scooters thought to have manufacturing defects in their batteries were found in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Lake Tahoe, according to Lime. The company said removal of these scooters "minimally" impacted service in those areas. A Lime spokesperson speaking to The Washington Post said around 2,000 scooters were removed from circulation, adding that this was done out of an abundance of caution and that there was only a real risk of fire in a tiny percentage of cases.

"At no time were riders or members of the public put at risk," Lime said in its statement. But The Washington Post did report one incident of the fire department being called when a scooter burst into flames in Lake Tahoe. The fire department's report said an employee went to investigate a "loud bang" and found "flames showing from the battery area of a scooter as well as an adjacent chair."