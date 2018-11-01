This Video Explains Every Porsche 911 Variant in Production Today

In case you had trouble remembering all 24 derivatives of Porsche's iconic 911, the German sports car manufacturer has put together a video to help you identify the key features across its lineup of the legendary platform.

The five-minute video showcases all road-legal variants of the 911, from the entry-level Carrera to the top-of-the-line GT2 track monster. Each Porsche is painted in the light of its purpose and ranking in the manufacturer's lineup.

Second to the explanations of where each vehicle fits in Porsche's collection is the history of the automaker's cars, how they received the powerplant relevant to their designation, and their respective namesakes. For example, Porsche not only talks about how it designed the first 911 Turbo as a gas saver amid the 1970s oil crisis, but it also explains why it birthed the GT class as road-going cars rather than just race-ready track variants for motorsports.