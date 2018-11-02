Proving Grounds Host Sam Smith on Making the New Show—Plus One Never-Before-Seen Clip

Good car TV didn't start with Top Gear—as much as it can feel that way sometimes—and it certainly hasn't ended there (as much as it feels that way, sometimes). Since we, like you, are always on the lookout for entertaining shows about fast, fun, and outrageously goofy machinery, we're happy that Proving Grounds has hit the airwaves on NBC Sports. (Hey, we have a show there, too!)

Hosts Sam Smith, Parker Kligerman, and Leh Keen are, to put it mildly, wildly overqualified. You know Sam Smith as Road & Track's editor-at-large and a columnist for Car magazine; Kligerman from the Number 75 Chevy Silverado in NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series; and Keen from series like Rolex Sports Car and American Le Mans. Every week, the trio assembles some of the best and wildest machines around, and run them through their paces in a typical proving ground scenario—usually that would mean mundane things like maneuverability and grip tests, but here seems to entail smoking as much tire as possible and crashing into things. Good television, in other words.

But we think good TV is often a product of how much fun was had in the making, so we asked Sam Smith to tell us the backstory of some of the better behind-the-scenes moments, including one never-before-seen clip of Sam being an overcaffeinated goofball. (Note: countless other clips, recordings, images, stories, and lithographs of Sam being a goofball are known to the world, but this one is brand new.)

Corvette Z06 Reverse Burnout