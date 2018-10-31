Watch This Bird Take out a Motorcycle Rider Going 115 MPH

The first rider gets smacked by the bird, which sends him into major speed wobbles when his balance is thrown off. While the rider behind him was lucky enough to not get hit by bird number two, his luck ran out when he failed to dodge the rider up front who was exiting the pavement.

Per the video, they are going about 114 miles per hour when the bird flew in, and rider two only managed to slow down by 10 mph when his wheel tapped the front bike and sent him into a spill. While the first rider might have fallen after he left the view of the camera, he was surprisingly still on two wheels when we got the last glance of his bike.

Even though there’s no word about injuries after the accident, we’ll just assume everything ended okay for both riders since the handlebar footage made its way onto the internet.