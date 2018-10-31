Jeep 'Scrambler' Pickup Truck to Debut at LA Auto Show in November: Report

The Jeep pickup truck is coming! The Jeep pickup truck is coming! While we've long suspected the midsize truck will debut at the LA Auto Show, we now have confirmation from the auto show itself that the truck will debut at the Los Angeles Convention Center in just a couple of weeks.

In a press release, the LA Auto Show touts the more than 60 vehicles set to debut during media days. According to the release, the show will have "an all-new vehicle from Hyundai and a pickup truck from Jeep." (Emphasis ours)

The show doesn't provide any more details, but we do know quite a bit about the new Jeep pickup. For one, it'll be built alongside the JL Wrangler in Toledo. In fact, Jeep Cherokee production was moved away from the Toledo plant to make room for the Wrangler expansion. The JK Wrangler remained in production while everything was getting sorted for this new product.

Presumably, the new pickup will be called "Scrambler." The classic Scrambler had a usable, small utility bed. Fiat Chrysler's history of resurrecting classic names for products is also a strong indicator that the name will come back to life with the new truck. When it does hit the streets, the new model will compete with the likes of the new Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier.

Beyond that, we don't know much. Heck, we're not even sure what it looks like, though spy shots have given us a pretty good idea of the overall shape. Even the rendering used in this piece isn't confirmed to be authentic.

Jeep itself isn't fessing up, either. FCA declined to comment when approached by The Drive.

We'll know whether or not soon enough, though. The LA Auto Show, also called Automobility LA, has press conferences starting on Wednesday, Nov. 28.