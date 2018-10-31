2019 Hennessey Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Ditches the EcoBoost, Boasts Supercharged Coyote V-8

Hennessey Performance used the 2018 SEMA show as the perfect time to show off what happens when it gets its hands on a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. The Texas tuning house took the specialty vehicle and turned it into an even better machine, giving it back the V-8 we all loved, strapping on a big ol' supercharger, and branding it the VelociRaptor.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is an extremely off-road capable, high-performance truck. While there haven’t been many complaints about the factory specs of the machine, one disappointment for many was the replacement of the V-8 under the hood. While the 450-horsepower V-6 EcoBoost engine is more than enough to get the job done, many just feel like it’s not a good fit for the second-generation of the supertruck.

For people wanting the V-8 growl back in their Raptor, the Hennessey-made pickup offers that and then some. The EcoBoost engine has been plucked out, and a blown 5.0-liter V-8 turns the output up to 758 hp. A 2.9-liter supercharger allows the engine to reach the higher output, and Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission sends the power to the tires.