The Ringbrothers Show-Off Its ‘Seaker’ K5 Blazer Build at SEMA 2018

The Ringbrothers showed-off its customized 1971 K5 Chevy Blazer build during the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas. While the build has some modern touches, the builders let the brute ruggedness of the classic SUV shine.

The Ringbrothers pulled the covers off the build it’s dubbed “Seaker” at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and live on its Facebook page. This classic truck-based SUV isn’t wildly overdone and reminds us that the super popular platform has humble roots.

While many early Blazer examples are jacked up to the clouds, this example has a very humble 1-inch body lift. Another unexpected detail is that it actually maintains its stock front and rear suspension, with the exception of Ride Tech supplied sway bars and shocks.

It rides on a set of 17-inch Circle Racing Wheels that do a good job of adding to the classic looks of the K5, instead of distracting from it. All-terrain T/A tires by BFGoodrich are wrapped around the subtle custom wheels.