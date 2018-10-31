Beverly Hills Police Department Is Roasting Bad Supercar Drivers on Instagram

Ah, Beverly Hills. The sun, the stars, the facelifts—and apparently, some of the worst drivers of six-figure supercars in North America. Now, it stands to reason that one of the richest zip codes in the country would see more than a few traffic stops featuring Ferraris and Lamborghinis. But still, we weren't expecting the Beverly Hills Police Department's Instagram page to offer quite so many examples of expensive metal being crashed, towed, or otherwise taken off the road. We first came across the account as we looked for news about a photo of a crashed $3 million Ferrari LaFerrari that's made the rounds on social media over the last week. It turns out BHPD posted the picture on Instagram on October 19 after officers responded to a call about a one-car crash with no injuries and found it was a bit more significant than your average fender-bender. The caption, "#speed will put a dent into the weekend fun and the wallet," is appropriately laden with schadenfreude.

There are rumors that the LaFerrari belonged to a certain celebrity who appears on a TV show that rhymes with Tark Shank, though Beverly Hills police added that they wouldn't be releasing the name of the driver since no other property was damaged and no police report needed to be filed. But no matter. BHPD has plenty of other expensive incidents to ogle at. You'll also notice that whoever runs the account loves tagging the fancy manufacturers represented in each photo.

Also from a couple of weeks ago, this is what a 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith looks like after two car thieves take it on a magic carpet ride over some roadside shrubbery. Curiously, Beverly Hills police note that it was an "unreported stolen vehicle" whose owner left the keys in the car when it was parked on the street—imagine a life where your Rolls goes missing, and you think, Oh, I'll get around to dealing with that later.

If you're visiting 90210, it's understandable that you'd consider hitting up one of those crummy "Rent-an-Exotic" places to blend in a little better. It's less understandable to go full native in a Ferrari California and get stopped for doing 81 mph in a 35 zone on a major thoroughfare like Sunset Boulevard. What really makes it here are the checkered flag emojis in this particular caption, as well as the perfunctory "we then towed it" ending that wraps things up in a neat little bow.

Starting at just over $61,000, this Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 isn't nearly as valuable as some of the other cars seen here. But we still love this post for two reasons: the drunk driver happened to crash directly in front of a firehouse, and the hashtag #pole is a lot funnier than expected in this context for some reason. #pole

Everyone loves it when a bicycle officer pulls over a 570-horsepower Ferrari 458. Everyone also loves a good "All of the above" question and answer session. This trifecta of charges is a good reminder that not every person you see behind the wheel of a dream car is actually dealing with reality.

Another multiple choice query with an obvious answer. Imagine the sigh let out by the motorcycle officer who stopped the driver of this rental Lamborghini Huracan for filming himself with his smartphone while speeding down a residential street. It's a painful cliche; the rental supercar, the social media preening, the disregard for real-world consequences. Hopefully this brush with viral fame influences some better behavior behind the wheel.